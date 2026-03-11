President Aliyev: Our relations with the European Union are developing very successfully
Photo: AZERTAC
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of the European Council António Costa delivered press statements on March 11.
“We pay a very big importance to your visit and I am sure it will play an important role in further development of our bilateral ties, which have been developing very successfully especially in recent times. We have a very active dialogue,” President Ilham Aliyev said during a joint press statement with President of the European Council António Costa, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.
The head of state noted, “we are in the very active phase of cooperation.”
By Aysel Mammadzada