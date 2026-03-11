Baderschneider: Azerbaijan can play key role in forming coalitions

+ ↺ − 16 px

In a world where some international organizations face paralysis, the United Nations faces growing criticism, and middle powers are becoming more active, Azerbaijan could play a pivotal role in promoting pluralism, flexible cooperation models, and forming ready-to-act coalitions.

Jean Baderschneider, board member of Fortescue Ltd., founder and chairman of The Global Fund to End Modern Slavery, and former vice president at ExxonMobil (2000–2013), shared these insights during a press conference ahead of the XIII Global Baku Forum, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

He expressed hope that the upcoming days would feature highly important debates, highlighting Azerbaijan’s potential to influence international collaboration and coalition-building in critical areas.

News.Az