Putin thanks Aliyev for helping evacuate Russians from Iran

Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke by phone with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, expressing gratitude for Azerbaijan’s assistance in evacuating Russian citizens from Iran and facilitating the delivery of humanitarian aid to the Iranian people through Azerbaijani territory.

During the conversation, the leaders also discussed the current situation in the Middle East, emphasizing the need for a swift end to hostilities and resolving the ongoing conflict through political and diplomatic means, News.Az reports, citing the official website of the President of the Russian Federation.

The presidents further addressed key aspects of the bilateral agenda, reaffirming their commitment to strengthen Russian-Azerbaijani cooperation across multiple sectors based on strategic partnership and alliance principles.

News.Az