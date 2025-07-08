Azerbaijan Railways expands ties with Chinese companies to boost transport, logistics

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan Railways (ADY) Chairman, Rovshan Rustəmov, is leading a delegation to China to explore new opportunities for cooperation with Chinese transport and logistics firms.

On July 7, during meetings with Fang Feng, Vice President of China Railway Rolling Stock Corporation (CRRC), and Wang Qiaolin, Chairman of the corporation’s Zhuzhou locomotive manufacturing company, Rovshan Rustamov emphasized the importance of renewing and expanding ADY’s locomotive fleet to ensure reliable and secure freight transportation in light of Azerbaijan’s growing role in the international transport and logistics chain, News.Az reports, citing ADY.

Details of the agreement signed in April of this year for the purchase of 7 new locomotives from China were also discussed, along with issues for the organization of training courses and technical training sessions for ADY specialists, technical solutions, production capabilities, and the exchange of experience.

In the next meeting with Wang Gui Chao, the head of Lianyungang Port, it was emphasized that ADY’s cooperation with this port holds great importance for the development of East-West connectivity, particularly via the Middle Corridor.

The sides highlighted the growing trend in freight transportation between China and Azerbaijan. In 2024, 287 block trains were received from China, and within the first six months of this year alone, the figure has already reached 199 block trains. By the end of the year, the number is expected to exceed 400. In this context, the establishment of a regular rail service along the Lianyungang–Baku route was highlighted as one of the priority directions.

ADY representatives elaborated that Baku International Sea Port has recently been officially integrated into the structure of the company, which now enables more efficient coordination of port-railway operations, allowing for the provision of comprehensive and optimized logistics services to international partners.

The Port of Baku plays a crucial role in facilitating the exchange of cargo between Asia and Europe. Currently, the port has a cargo handling capacity of 15 million tons per year, including 150,000 TEU containers. In the future, the total capacity is expected to reach 25 million tons annually, including 500,000 TEU containers.

Wang Gui Chao stated that the Port of Lianyungang handles not only Chinese exports but also goods from Japan and Korea, which expands the significance and geographic scope of the route. He expressed confidence that cooperation with ADY will strengthen transport links and make the Lianyungang–Baku route more competitive within the Eurasian space.

During the meeting with Yan Bin, President of China Railway Container Transport Corp. Ltd. (CRCT), ADY Chairman Rovshan Rustamov emphasized the importance of CRCT joining the joint venture “Middle Corridor Multimodal Ltd.,” which was co-established by railway organizations of Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, and Georgia for developing the Middle Corridor.

It was stated that CRCT’s active participation in the joint venture will strengthen the region’s logistics connections, enhance the role of companies along the Middle Corridor, and increase the efficiency of the route.

At the meeting, the sides mutually acknowledged the potential to increase freight volumes along the Middle Corridor. Important issues discussed included the implementation of digital solutions to increase container shipments on the China–Azerbaijan–China route and optimize logistics, the agreement on an action plan to boost shipments in the second half of 2025, and the integration of port-railway infrastructure.

ADY delegation’s trip to China will wrap up July 11.

News.Az