Asia to face jet fuel shortage first, IATA warns

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The head of the International Air Transport Association (IATA) has warned that the current jet fuel crisis is not comparable to the COVID-19 pandemic, noting that global demand for air travel “continues to be strong,” News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

Willie Walsh said the main concern is a potential fuel shortage during the peak summer travel season in the northern hemisphere.

He added that the jet fuel shortage is expected to affect Asia first, followed by Europe, Africa, and Latin America.

“There’s no way airlines can absorb the massive increase in costs, [it] will have to pass [on] to consumers,” Walsh said, warning that fuel rationing in Asia and Europe could also result in some flight cancellations.

News.Az