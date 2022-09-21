Azerbaijan records 251 daily coronavirus cases

+ ↺ − 16 px

251 new cases of coronavirus infection have been recorded in Azerbaijan, while 363 patients have been recovered in the last 24 hours, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers told News.Az on Wednesday.

Some 4 persons have died after testing positive for COVID-19.

The overall confirmed cases in Azerbaijan have reached 820,098 with 808,725 recoveries and 9,897 deaths, while treatment of 1,476 others is underway.

A total of 7,225,530 coronavirus tests have been conducted in the country so far.

