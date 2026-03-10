Netherlands moves embassy staff from Iran to Azerbaijan
The Netherlands will temporarily relocate its embassy operations in Iran to Baku, Azerbaijan, citing safety concerns amid escalating tensions from the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran, Foreign Minister Tom Berendsen said Tuesday, News.Az reports.
Berendsen explained that the decision was made “due to increasing risks to the safety of our staff”, ensuring Dutch diplomats can continue their work securely from Azerbaijan.