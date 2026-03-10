Ukrainian forces hit Russian fuel depots, artillery, and EW systems

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ukrainian military units struck multiple Russian targets in temporarily occupied territories on the night of March 10, according to Ukraine’s General Staff.

The attacks included fuel and lubricant depots near Koptevo and Makiivka, an electronic warfare station in Donetsk, a strike drone control point near Myrnohrad, and Russian artillery units near Sukhetske and Dorozhnianka. Ukrainian forces also targeted positions in Novomykolaivka, Selydove, and Pokrovsk, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

“Ukrainian Defense Forces will continue systematically weakening the offensive capabilities and reducing the combat potential of the Russian aggressor,” the statement said.

The strikes set warehouses, artillery, and EW stations ablaze, while drones also disrupted Russian air defense and fuel supply lines. Recently, Ukraine eliminated 54 Russian air defense systems and damaged a naval minesweeper, further reducing Russia’s operational capacity in the Black Sea.

News.Az