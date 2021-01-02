Azerbaijan records 421 new coronavirus cases, 3,645 recoveries

+ ↺ − 16 px

The number of COVID-19 cases in Azerbaijan over the past day has risen by 421 reaching 219,462, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers informed on Saturday.

As many as 3,645 people were discharged from hospitals in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of recoveries to 191,925. Some 33 coronavirus patients died, taking the death toll to 2,703.

The number of active cases in Azerbaijan stands at 24,834.

Over the past day, 4,287 coronavirus tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan, bringing the total number of tests to 2,204,226.

News.Az