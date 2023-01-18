Azerbaijan records 75 daily coronavirus cases

+ ↺ − 16 px

75 new cases of coronavirus infection have been recorded in Azerbaijan, and 59 patients have recovered in the country in the last 24 hours, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers told News.Az on Wednesday.

Some six patients have died from COVID-19 in the country over the past day.

The confirmed cases in Azerbaijan have reached 827,525, with 817,001 recoveries and 10,060 deaths, while treatment of 464 others is underway.

A total of 7,464,270 coronavirus tests have been conducted in the country so far.

News.Az