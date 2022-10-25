Azerbaijan records growth in foreign trade turnover in 2022

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan's foreign trade turnover reached $39.81 billion from January through September 2022, growing by 73.3 percent compared the same period last year, the country’s Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov said on Twitter.

The minister noted that the country's exports in the reporting period equaled $29.52 billion (year-on-year growth of 101.6 percent), while imports totaled $10.29 billion (a rise of 23.4 percent).

“The successful fulfillment of the export potential ensures the positive dynamics in the foreign trade relations,” he added.

News.Az