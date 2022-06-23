Azerbaijan records nearly 31% growth in non-oil exports
- 23 Jun 2022 07:30
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- 174643
- Economics
- Share https://news.az/news/azerbaijan-records-nearly-31-growth-in-non-oil-exports Copied
As a result of measures to diversify the Azerbaijani economy, the positive trend in the export of non-oil products continues, the country’s Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov said on Twitter on Thursday.
“In January-May of this year, exports of non-oil products increased by 30.9%, compared to the same period last year, and amounted to 1 billion. 188 mln. Dollars,” the minister noted.