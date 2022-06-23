Azerbaijan records nearly 31% growth in non-oil exports

+ ↺ − 16 px

As a result of measures to diversify the Azerbaijani economy, the positive trend in the export of non-oil products continues, the country’s Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov said on Twitter on Thursday.

“In January-May of this year, exports of non-oil products increased by 30.9%, compared to the same period last year, and amounted to 1 billion. 188 mln. Dollars,” the minister noted.

News.Az