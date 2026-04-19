8 children shot dead, 2 wounded in Louisiana

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Eight children were shot and killed and two others were wounded across three homes in south Shreveport, Louisiana, early Sunday in what authorities are calling a domestic disturbance. The victims ranged in age from 1 to 14

The person responsible for the deaths was shot and killed by Shreveport officers after a brief chase, according to Shreveport police Cpl. Chris Bordelon. Investigators believe the person is related to at least some of the victims, he said, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

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Police responded to reports of shots fired in the Cedar Grove community of Shreveport just after 6 a.m. CT and found victims in two homes along West 79th Street and a third home on nearby Harrison Street, Bordelon said.

“This is a very large scene with multiple deceased children present,” Bordelon said.

The suspect carjacked a vehicle and led police on a chase into the next parish, Bordelon said.

“The vehicle was chased into Bossier Parish, and at which point in time, Shreveport police officers did discharge their firearm, and that individual is deceased,” he said.

News.Az