How China became a key trade partner for Azerbaijan in 2026

How China became a key trade partner for Azerbaijan in 2026

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The volume of trade between Azerbaijan and China from January through March 2026 amounted to $1.104 billion.

The data obtained by Trend from the State Customs Service indicates that this is $75.05 million, or 7.3%, more than the same period of 2025, News.az reports.

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Over the reporting period, trade turnover with China accounted for 11.73% of Azerbaijan’s total foreign trade volume, placing China third among the countries with which Azerbaijan conducts the most trade.

From January through March 2026, Azerbaijan exported goods worth $29.05 million to China, which is $5.8 million, or approximately 25.2%, more than the same period last year.

At the same time, Azerbaijan imported goods worth $1.07 billion from China, which is $60.2 million, or 6.9%, more than the same period of 2025. Thus, China has become Azerbaijan’s largest trading partner in terms of the volume of goods imported.

Meanwhile, Azerbaijan carried out trade transactions with foreign countries totaling $9.4 billion from January through March of this year. This is $2.6 billion, or 21.9%, less than the same period last year.

Of the total foreign trade turnover, $5.4 billion was accounted for by exports, and $4.005 billion by imports. Over the past year, exports decreased by $984 million, or 15.4%, while imports decreased by $1.6 billion, or 29.3%.

Consequently, the trade balance showed a surplus of $1.3 billion, which is $675 million, or 1.9 times, higher than the previous year.

News.Az