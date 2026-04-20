More than 20 vessels pass Strait of Hormuz on Saturday

More than 20 vessels pass Strait of Hormuz on Saturday

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More than 20 vessels passed the ‌Strait of Hormuz on Saturday, data from shipping analytics firm Kpler showed, the highest number of ships crossing the ​waterway since March 1.

Among the vessels that ​made it through on Saturday, five of them ⁠last loaded cargoes from Iran ranging from ​oil products to metals, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

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Three of them are liquefied ​petroleum gas carriers with one each heading to China and India.

Panama-flagged tanker Crave, carrying LPG from the United Arab Emirates, ​is heading to Indonesia.

Two of three tankers - ​Akti A and Athina - carrying refined products loaded from Bahrain and ‌are ⁠heading to Mozambique and Thailand, respectively.

Liberian-flagged tanker Navig8 Macallister is shipping about 500,000 barrels of UAE's naphtha to Ulsan in South Korea.

mc ​C Lord ⁠is carrying about 2 million barrels of Saudi crude and heading for ​Mailiao port in Taiwan.

Indian-flagged Desh Garima loaded ​with ⁠about 780,000 barrels of UAE's Das crude is heading to Sri Lanka.

Vessel Ruby carrying Qatari fertiliser is ⁠heading ​to the UAE.

Bulk carrier Merry ​M is carrying petroleum coke loaded from Saudi Arabia to Ravenna ​in Italy.

News.Az