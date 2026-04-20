Woman arrested for attempted murder after car hits pedestrians in London

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A woman has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following a harrowing incident in London where a car plowed into a group of pedestrians.

The crash, which occurred on April 19, 2026, sent shockwaves through the local community as emergency services rushed to the scene to treat several injured bystanders, News.Az reports, citing News.Sky.

The incident took place in the early afternoon, with witnesses describing a scene of sudden chaos as a vehicle mounted the pavement. According to the Metropolitan Police, three people were taken to the hospital with injuries. While their conditions were initially assessed as serious, authorities have since confirmed that none are believed to be in a life-threatening state. The driver of the vehicle, a woman whose identity has not yet been officially released, was detained at the scene by officers and remains in custody for questioning.

The investigation is currently being led by local detectives, who are working to establish whether the act was intentional. While the "attempted murder" charge suggests a targeted or deliberate action, the police have stated that they are keeping an open mind regarding the motive.

At this stage, officials have noted that the incident is not being treated as terror-related, though the heavy police presence and cordons remained in place for several hours to allow for forensic analysis of the vehicle and the surrounding area.

In the aftermath of the crash, local residents expressed their alarm at the violence of the event. Surveillance footage from nearby shops is being reviewed, and the police have issued an appeal for any witnesses or motorists with dashcam recordings to come forward. The area remained closed to traffic into the evening, causing significant delays as investigators mapped out the trajectory of the car.

As the legal process begins, the focus remains on the recovery of the victims and the interrogation of the suspect. The Metropolitan Police have assured the public that there is no ongoing threat to the wider community, though patrols have been increased in the neighborhood to provide reassurance following the traumatic event.

News.Az