Air Canada to suspend some flights to U.S. over jet fuel costs

Air Canada to suspend some flights to U.S. over jet fuel costs

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Air Canada announced Friday it will suspend service on several routes to the United States due to soaring jet fuel costs.

According to a statement from Canada's largest carrier, jet fuel prices have doubled since the start of the Iran conflict, rendering some routes and flights no longer economically feasible, News.az reports, citing Xinhua.

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The suspensions affect a mix of transborder and domestic services. Service from Montreal and Toronto to New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport will be paused from June 1 to Oct. 25.

Air Canada will also suspend its Toronto-Salt Lake City route on June 30, with a tentative return set for 2027.

The total impact to the airline's planned capacity is roughly 1 percent of annual available seat miles, the statement said.

News.Az