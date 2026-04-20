New Zealand's capital Wellington declares state of emergency amid severe flooding

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A state of emergency was declared on Monday in New Zealand’s capital, Wellington, after torrential rainfall caused widespread flooding and landslides, while one man remains unaccounted for.

Police are currently searching for Philip Sutton, a man in his 60s from the suburb of Karori, who was reported missing after floodwaters and debris affected his home, according to a police statement, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

The region continues to face dangerous weather conditions, with the country’s meteorological service issuing a high-risk red heavy rain warning that is set to remain in place until Tuesday night.

Authorities have advised residents living in low-lying and flood-prone areas to self-evacuate over the next 24 hours, although no mandatory evacuation orders have been issued at this stage. An emergency assistance center has been established to support those who have been displaced.

Meanwhile, several areas across the lower North Island are still dealing with the aftermath of flash floods that struck on Sunday.

News.Az