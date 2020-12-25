Azerbaijan records over 1,700 new coronavirus cases

+ ↺ − 16 px

The number of COVID-19 cases in Azerbaijan over the past day has risen by 1,703 reaching 211,764, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers announced on Friday.

As many as 4,359 people were discharged from hospitals in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of recoveries to 160,245. Some 36 coronavirus patients died, taking the death toll to 2,416.

The number of active cases in Azerbaijan stands at 49,103.

Over the past day, 13,300 coronavirus tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan, bringing the total number of testst to 2,129,291.

