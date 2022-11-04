Azerbaijan registers 51 daily coronavirus cases

+ ↺ − 16 px

Fifty-one new cases of coronavirus infection have been recorded in Azerbaijan, and 47 patients have recovered in the country in the last 24 hours, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers told News.Az on Friday.

Two patients have died from COVID-19 in the country over the past day.

The confirmed cases in Azerbaijan have reached 823,469, with 813,201 recoveries and 9,953 deaths, while treatment of 315 others is underway.

A total of 7,329,356 coronavirus tests have been conducted in the country so far.

