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During the FIFA Congress in North America, President Gianni Infantino addressed the sensitive absence of the Iranian delegation, confirming that Iran will participate in the 2026 World Cup and play its matches in the United States as scheduled.

Iran was the only one of FIFA’s 211 member nations not present at the gathering after Canadian authorities reportedly revoked or denied visas for the country’s soccer leaders, News.Az reports, citing Post Guam.

Infantino emphasized FIFA's responsibility to unite people through sports, despite the ongoing geopolitical conflict involving the US, Israel, and Iran.

The absence of the Iranian delegation followed reports that Canada denied entry to officials, including Iranian Football Federation President Mehdi Taj, due to his past ties with the Revolutionary Guard, which Canada designates as a terrorist organization.

While Canadian officials offered conflicting statements on whether the denial was intentional, FIFA maintained that while they requested Iran’s presence, the final immigration decision rested with the Canadian government. The tension follows a rejected request by Iran to move its group games to Mexico, ensuring the team remains slated to compete on US soil.

The Congress, held six weeks before the tournament's opening game, highlighted a growing divide between sports governance and international politics. Concacaf President Victor Montagliani noted the global instability and weakening cooperation outside the soccer world, even as Infantino insisted that the tournament must proceed as a unifying event. Despite the administrative hurdles and the delegation’s formal "absent" status during the roll call, FIFA's leadership remains firm that Iran’s national team will compete in the upcoming tournament.

News.Az