Azerbaijan registers 615 new coronavirus cases

Azerbaijan has registered 615 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers said on Thursday.

As many as 181 patients have recovered, and five others have died over the past day, the headquarters informed.

The COVID-19 cases in Azerbaijan have reached 342,548, with 332,574 recoveries and 5,019 deaths. Currently, some 4,955 patients are receiving treatment.

Over the past day, 10,423 coronavirus tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan, bringing the total number of tests to 4,014,073.

