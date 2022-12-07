Azerbaijan registers 67 daily coronavirus cases

+ ↺ − 16 px

Sixty-seven new cases of coronavirus infection have been recorded in Azerbaijan, and 55 patients have recovered in the country in the last 24 hours, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers told News.Az on Wednesday.

No coronavirus-related death cases have been registered in the country over the past day.

The confirmed cases in Azerbaijan have reached 824,641, with 814,353 recoveries and 9,984 deaths, while treatment of 304 others is underway.

A total of 7,388,051 coronavirus tests have been conducted in the country so far.

News.Az