Azerbaijan registers 85 new daily coronavirus cases

Eighty-five new cases of coronavirus infection have been recorded in Azerbaijan, and 69 patients have recovered in the country in the last 24 hours, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers told News.Az on Tuesday.

Four patients have died from COVID-19 in the country over the past day.

The confirmed cases in Azerbaijan have reached 829,955, with 819,310 recoveries and 10,189 deaths, while treatment of 456 others is underway.

A total of 7,562,699 coronavirus tests have been conducted in the country so far.

News.Az