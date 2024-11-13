+ ↺ − 16 px

Mukhtar Babayev, COP29 President and Azerbaijani Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources, on Wednesday reiterated the country’s firm support for the Troika framework.

In his address to the participants of the event entitled “Troika High-level Dialogue: Our Roadmap to Mission 1.5 towards a future of shared prosperity”, Babayev expressed his profound gratitude to the United Arab Emirates and Brazil for their strong partnership, News.Az reports.“Presidencies of COP28 COP29, and COP30, provides a strategic framework for stimulating ambition through enhanced international cooperation and an enabling global environment,” he noted.Assuming the presidency of COP29 is both a privilege and a significant responsibility for Azerbaijan, said Babayev, adding. “We have declared 2024 as the Year of Green Growth and Solidarity, reflecting our conviction that global challenges can only be overcome through collective effort and mutual support.”“One of our primary strategic actions is to accelerate the implementation of NDCs. We must enhance the ambition of our commitments and translate them into concrete policies and actions. Our aim is clear: to create positive momentum toward achieving the critical target of limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius.”He pointed out that Azerbaijan has designated the regions of Karabakh, Eastern Zangezur and Nakhchivan as Green Energy Zones.“These areas possess significant potential for renewable energy including solar and hydro power. Our efforts in these regions are not only contributing to Azerbaijan's emission reduction goats but are also positioning us as a regional leader in the transition to a dean energy future. We are investing heavily in these projects, attracting substantial international interest and collaboration,” he said.“However, ambition alone is not enough. Without substantial increases in climate finance, the goals of the Pans Agreement will remain out of reach for many nations. The global community cannot afford to let the gap between ambition and Implementation widen any further,” Babayev added.

News.Az