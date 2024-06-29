Azerbaijan reiterates importance of clean energy transition ahead of COP29

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan, the host of the upcoming the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP 29), prioritizes the transition from fossil fuels to clean energy sources, the country’s Deputy Foreign Minister Elnur Mammadov said, News.Az reports.

Speaking at a forum in Dubrovnik, Croatia, Mammadov noted that Azerbaijan managed to attract large investors in the development of the renewable energy sector.“We managed to attract investments from the UAE, Saudi Arabia and the UK. We also continue to work on other projects with the EU, so that, according to Ursula von der Leyen, we act as a reliable partner,” Mammadov emphasized.The deputy minister recalled that a memorandum on strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and the EU was signed in July 2022, which contains two important components.“The first is doubling the throughput capacity of the Southern Gas Corridor, increasing it from the current 12 billion cubic meters to 20 billion cubic meters by 2027. The second important component is our environmental agenda and the transition to a green economy. And, of course, for us, as a country that will host COP29 later this year, it is now important that we also work on the transition from fossil fuels to clean energy sources,” he added.

News.Az