Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan reiterates steadfast commitment to achieving sustainable and renewable energy transition

  • Economics
  • Share
Azerbaijan reiterates steadfast commitment to achieving sustainable and renewable energy transition

Azerbaijan’s commitment to achieve sustainable and renewable energy transition is steadfast, the country’s Foreign Ministry said on X on Friday, News.Az reports.

The Foreign Ministry of Azerbaijan made a publication on the occasion of the first-ever International Day of Clean Energy, which is marked on January 26.

“As COP29 host, underscored by significant investments in renewable energy infrastructure, we reaffirm our dedication to a more sustainable future for all,” the ministry stated.

News about - Azerbaijan reiterates steadfast commitment to achieving sustainable and renewable energy transition

The 29th Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29) will be held in Azerbaijan in 2024.

The decision was made at the plenary session of COP28 on December 11.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      