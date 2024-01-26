Azerbaijan reiterates steadfast commitment to achieving sustainable and renewable energy transition

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s commitment to achieve sustainable and renewable energy transition is steadfast, the country’s Foreign Ministry said on X on Friday, News.Az reports.

The Foreign Ministry of Azerbaijan made a publication on the occasion of the first-ever International Day of Clean Energy, which is marked on January 26.

“As COP29 host, underscored by significant investments in renewable energy infrastructure, we reaffirm our dedication to a more sustainable future for all,” the ministry stated.

The 29th Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29) will be held in Azerbaijan in 2024.

The decision was made at the plenary session of COP28 on December 11.

