Iran's IRGC threatens further strikes on US facilities in Gulf

Iran's IRGC threatens further strikes on US facilities in Gulf

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Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said its latest attacks on facilities in the Gulf region were intended as a warning.

In a statement, the IRGC claimed it targeted US-linked steel facilities in Abu Dhabi, UAE, as well as aluminum sites in Bahrain, following earlier strikes over the weekend, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

The group warned that any further attacks on Iranian industries would prompt a stronger response, including strikes on key infrastructure linked to Israel and US economic interests in the region.

The IRGC has repeatedly threatened to target US-linked infrastructure across the Gulf since the conflict began.

News.Az