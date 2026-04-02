Iran's IRGC threatens further strikes on US facilities in Gulf
Source: AP
Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said its latest attacks on facilities in the Gulf region were intended as a warning.
In a statement, the IRGC claimed it targeted US-linked steel facilities in Abu Dhabi, UAE, as well as aluminum sites in Bahrain, following earlier strikes over the weekend, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.
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The group warned that any further attacks on Iranian industries would prompt a stronger response, including strikes on key infrastructure linked to Israel and US economic interests in the region.
The IRGC has repeatedly threatened to target US-linked infrastructure across the Gulf since the conflict began.