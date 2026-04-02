Uzbek PM: The agreements reached in Gabala add momentum to enhancing cooperation

Speaking at the meeting of the heads of government and vice presidents of member states of the Organization of Turkic States in Baku on Thursday, he noted the profound transformations unfolding in international relations, adding that the world is experiencing critical moments characterized by unprecedented challenges and uncertainties, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

“Conflicts, economic turmoil, technological disruptions, and hybrid threats are making the international environment increasingly complicated. The global architecture of international security and economic cooperation is in danger of disintegration,” Aripov said as he addressed the meeting.

He noted that the spirit of regional organizations based on trust, historical proximity, and long-term common interests is being preserved, adding that in such circumstances, it is extremely important to combine efforts within the Organization of Turkic States.

“Simultaneously, creating favorable conditions for improving the living standards and well-being of our peoples should remain among our top priorities,” the Uzbek prime minister said.