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Indonesia's Mount Dukono erupts again, ash column reaches 1.5 km

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Indonesia's Mount Dukono erupts again, ash column reaches 1.5 km
Source: Anadolu Agency

Mount Dukono in North Halmahera, Indonesia’s North Maluku province, erupted again Thursday at 11:22 local time, sending a thick white-to-gray ash column up to 1,500 meters above the summit, or about 2,587 meters above sea level, according to the Center for Volcanology and Geological Hazard Mitigation, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

The volcano had previously erupted on Tuesday morning, producing an ash column reaching 900 meters above its peak.


News.Az 

By Nijat Babayev

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