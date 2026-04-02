Goldman Sachs boosts ETF assets to $90B

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Goldman Sachs has completed its $2 billion acquisition of Innovator Capital Management, significantly expanding its footprint in one of the fastest-growing areas of asset management — active exchange-traded funds (ETFs).

The deal, finalized on April 2, boosts Goldman’s total ETF assets under supervision to approximately $90 billion, marking a major step in its strategy to compete more aggressively in the ETF market, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Active ETFs have become increasingly popular among investors seeking lower costs and more flexible strategies, especially as some traditional passive index funds have struggled to deliver strong returns.

By acquiring Innovator — which manages 171 ETFs with around $31 billion in assets — Goldman gains immediate scale and expertise in this rapidly expanding segment.

CEO David Solomon described the acquisition as a “transformative step,” emphasizing the firm’s goal to offer investment solutions that perform across different market cycles.

As part of the agreement:

Innovator co-founders Bruce Bond and John Southard will become advisory directors

CIO Graham Day and distribution head Trevor Terrell will join as partners

More than 70 employees will move to Goldman Sachs

This leadership integration is expected to strengthen Goldman’s ETF innovation and distribution capabilities.

Following the acquisition, Goldman Sachs Asset Management now oversees:

Around 240 ETFs globally

Roughly $90 billion in ETF assets

The move positions the firm to better compete with major players in the ETF space, as demand continues to shift toward actively managed strategies.

The acquisition highlights a broader industry trend: active ETFs are reshaping how investors build portfolios, blending traditional fund management with the flexibility of stock-like trading.

For Goldman Sachs, the deal is not just about scale — it’s about staying competitive in a market where innovation and adaptability are becoming critical.

News.Az