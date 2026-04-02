Qatar Airways updates April 2026 operations

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Qatar Airways has filed its operational schedule for April 16–30, 2026, announcing the resumption of eight destinations: Abidjan, Accra, AlUla, Geneva, Ha’il, Los Angeles, Seattle, and Stockholm Arlanda.

Several other destinations remain suspended in the latter half of April, including Abha, Abu Dhabi, Adelaide, Alexandria, Almaty, Amman, Ankara, Atlanta, Auckland, Baghdad, Bahrain, Basra, Baku, Beirut, Brussels, Chengdu Tianfu, Chongqing, Dubai, Dusseldorf, Istanbul, London Gatwick, Milan, San Francisco, and others, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The planned schedule also features increased frequencies and upgraded aircraft on numerous routes. Key highlights include:

Doha–Abidjan–Accra: 2 weekly flights on 787-8 from April 17

Doha–AlUla: 2 weekly flights on A320 from April 17

Doha–Los Angeles: 3 weekly flights on A350-1000 from April 17

Doha–Seattle: 3 weekly flights on 777-200LR from April 18

Doha–Stockholm Arlanda: 4 weekly flights on 787-8 from April 16

Other notable services include expanded operations to major hubs such as Amsterdam, Athens, Bangkok, Barcelona, Beijing, Berlin, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Dubai, Frankfurt, Hong Kong, London Heathrow, New York JFK, Paris Charles de Gaulle, Singapore, Sydney, Tokyo Narita, and Washington Dulles, among others.

As of April 1, 2026, Qatar Airways’ schedule reflects the airline’s ongoing adjustments to meet market demand, though further changes remain possible.

News.Az