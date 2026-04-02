Bitcoin, Ether tumble as Trump signals escalation in Iran war
Bitcoin declined after US President Donald Trump signaled tougher military action against Iran in the coming weeks, dampening expectations of a swift end to the conflict and weighing on risk assets.
The cryptocurrency dropped as much as 2.9% to around $66,300 in London trading, News.Az reports, citing Bloomberg.
Broader crypto markets also weakened, with Ether falling up to 5.2% and Solana posting similar losses.
Investor sentiment turned cautious following Trump’s remarks, which reduced hopes for a near-term resolution to the war. Global markets reflected the shift, with MSCI’s Asia Pacific Index reversing part of its previous gains and Brent crude rising above $108 per barrel.
RECOMMENDED STORIES
- Trump issues stern warning to Tehran as new info surfaces on the rescue of a US pilot
- Secret service investigating reports of gunfire just steps from the White House
- Zelenskyy: Russia shared coordinates for 50 Israeli energy targets with Iran
- Tehran claims destruction of multiple 'enemy aircraft' during US pilot extraction
Earlier optimism had been supported by indications that the US might consider ending the conflict and reopening the Strait of Hormuz, a key global trade route.
Despite recent resilience—Bitcoin gained 2% in March, ending a five-month losing streak—demand remains under pressure. The cryptocurrency is still down about 45% from its October peak above $126,000. Data from CryptoQuant showed demand remained negative late last month, while large investors, or “whales,” have continued to sell holdings.
Meanwhile, US-listed spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds saw net outflows, with investors withdrawing $174 million on Wednesday.
By Nijat Babayev