Bitcoin, Ether tumble as Trump signals escalation in Iran war

+ ↺ − 16 px

Bitcoin declined after US President Donald Trump signaled tougher military action against Iran in the coming weeks, dampening expectations of a swift end to the conflict and weighing on risk assets.

The cryptocurrency dropped as much as 2.9% to around $66,300 in London trading, News.Az reports, citing Bloomberg.

Broader crypto markets also weakened, with Ether falling up to 5.2% and Solana posting similar losses.

Investor sentiment turned cautious following Trump’s remarks, which reduced hopes for a near-term resolution to the war. Global markets reflected the shift, with MSCI’s Asia Pacific Index reversing part of its previous gains and Brent crude rising above $108 per barrel.

Earlier optimism had been supported by indications that the US might consider ending the conflict and reopening the Strait of Hormuz, a key global trade route.

Despite recent resilience—Bitcoin gained 2% in March, ending a five-month losing streak—demand remains under pressure. The cryptocurrency is still down about 45% from its October peak above $126,000. Data from CryptoQuant showed demand remained negative late last month, while large investors, or “whales,” have continued to sell holdings.

Meanwhile, US-listed spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds saw net outflows, with investors withdrawing $174 million on Wednesday.

News.Az