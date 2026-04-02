8 countries condemn Israel death penalty law

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Eight Muslim-majority countries have jointly condemned Israel’s new legislation introducing the death penalty for Palestinians convicted of fatal attacks, calling it discriminatory and a violation of international norms.

In a statement released by Islamabad on April 2, Pakistan, Türkiye, Egypt, Indonesia, Jordan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates criticized what they described as “increasingly discriminatory” Israeli policies that “entrench a system of apartheid,”, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera

The joint statement also expressed concern over rising tensions in the region and warned that recent developments could further destabilize the situation on the ground.

The condemnation comes after Israel’s parliament, the Knesset, approved a controversial bill earlier this week introducing capital punishment for Palestinians convicted of deadly attacks.

Critics note that the law does not apply equally to Jewish Israelis convicted of similar crimes, a point that has fueled accusations of discrimination.

The measure is widely seen as a political victory for far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, who had pushed for the legislation as part of his coalition agreement with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Beyond the eight countries, the law has also drawn criticism from the United Nations and the European Union, both of which have raised concerns about its legal and humanitarian implications.

However, Israel’s ally the United States has defended the move, stating that Israel has the sovereign right to determine its own domestic laws.

The eight countries also highlighted worsening conditions for Palestinian prisoners in Israeli detention facilities, citing allegations of “torture, inhumane treatment, starvation, and denial of basic rights.”

They said these developments reflect a broader pattern of violations against Palestinians and urged restraint to prevent further escalation.

Israel has occupied the West Bank since 1967, and violence in the territory has intensified in recent years amid ongoing conflict in Gaza.

Analysts note that the new law adds further strain to an already volatile situation, raising questions about its long-term political and legal consequences.

News.Az