Azerbaijan reliable energy partner for Europe: IEA chief

Azerbaijan has already proved to be a reliable energy partner for Europe, said Executive Director of the International Energy Agency (IEA) Fatih Birol.

He made the remarks at a meeting with Azerbaijan’s Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov in Baku on Monday, News.Az reports.The IEA chief thanked Azerbaijan for its support in gas supplies to Europe in difficult times of energy supply.At the meeting, the parties reviewed the situation in the global oil and gas markets, factors affecting the dynamics of demand for gas in Europe, as well as the growth of renewable energy consumption and modern trends in energy supply.During the meeting, Azerbaijan's renewable energy course, its concept for the development of Karabakh, Eastern Zangezur and Nakhchivan as a green energy zone, its activities in the direction of creating Caspian-Black Sea-Europe, Azerbaijan-Türkiye-Europe and Central Asia-Europe green energy corridors were discussed. In the transition to green energy, issues that ensure the strengthening of the network, which play an important role in the integration of renewable energy powers into the energy system, were discussed. In this regard, the importance of supporting activities on energy storage systems, high-voltage direct current (HVDC) cables, as well as improving energy efficiency and global cooperation was emphasized. Joint cooperation on the matters that are on the agenda of energy activities within COP29 was agreed.

News.Az