Azerbaijan reports 140 new coronavirus cases

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has recorded 140 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers said on Thursday.

Some 205 virus infected people have recovered, and 3 patients have died over the past day, the headquarters noted.

The overall confirmed virus cases in Azerbaijan have reached 231,649, with 226,119 recoveries and 3,170 deaths.

The number of active cases in the country stands at 2,360.

Over the past day, 7,315 coronavirus tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan, bringing the total number of tests to 2,478,223.

News.Az