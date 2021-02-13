Azerbaijan reports 155 new coronavirus cases

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has reported 155 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers said on Saturday.

Some 169 virus infected people have recovered, and 5 patients have died over the past day, the headquarters noted.

Up until now, 231,995 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 226,514 of them have recovered, and 3,178 people have died.

The number of active cases in Azerbaijan stands at 2,303.

Over the past day, 9,715 coronavirus tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan, bringing the total number of tests to 2,495,198.

News.Az