Azerbaijan reports 1,769 new coronavirus cases

Azerbaijan has registered 1,769 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers said on Friday.

As many as 648 patients have recovered, and 16 others have died over the past day.

The number of confirmed infections in Azerbaijan has reached 361,501, with 337,669 recoveries and 5,125 deaths. Some 18,707 patients are currently receiving treatment.

Over the past day, 13,945 COVID-19 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan, bringing the total number of tests to 4,178,108.

News.Az