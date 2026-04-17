Musician D4vd arrested on suspicion of murder in death of Celeste Rivas

Musician D4vd arrested on suspicion of murder in death of Celeste Rivas

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Musician D4vd, whose real name is David Burke, was arrested Thursday in Los Angeles in connection with the death of missing teenage girl Celeste Rivas Hernandez, News.Az reports, citing The New York Times.

Authorities said the girl’s badly decomposed body had been discovered months earlier in the trunk of his Tesla.

Police have not disclosed details of the investigation or the evidence leading to Burke’s arrest.

He was taken into custody in Hollywood around 4:30 p.m. and is being held without bail. The case is expected to be presented to prosecutors on Monday.

Burke, 21, is a popular artist with millions of followers and previously released his debut album “Withered.” He also performed as an opening act on SZA’s SOS Tour.

His lawyers stated that he has not been charged and denied any involvement in the death of Celeste Rivas Hernandez, pledging to defend his innocence.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office confirmed it is reviewing the case.

News.Az