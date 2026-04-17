Actress Christina Applegate hospitalized in Los Angeles

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Actress Christina Applegate is currently hospitalized in Los Angeles.

Sources with direct knowledge informed that she was admitted in late March, though the exact reason for her stay remains unclear, News.Az reports, citing TMZ.

The actress has battled multiple sclerosis since first being diagnosed in June 2021, but it's unclear if her hospitalization is related to the disease.

Christina's rep tells TMZ: "I have no comment whether she is in the hospital or what her medical treatments are. She's had a long history of complicated medical conditions that she has been refreshingly open about, as evidenced in her memoir and on her podcast." Applegate published her memoir, "You With the Sad Eyes," last month. In it, she details the daily effects of the disease, writing, "When I wake up, I often can’t get my arm to move far enough to grab the cup of water by my bed or my phone from its charger." She adds the illness makes her prone to infection, sending her to the emergency room regularly.

News.Az