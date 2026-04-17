Sony wins major subsidy for Kumamoto plant

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Japan will provide up to $380 million in subsidies to Sony for a new image sensor manufacturing facility, as the government ramps up support for key technologies linked to artificial intelligence and autonomous driving.

The funding, worth as much as 60 billion yen, will support a plant in Kumamoto prefecture, according to industry minister Ryosei Akazawa, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Officials say image sensors are becoming increasingly critical for next-generation technologies, including self-driving vehicles and so-called “physical AI” systems that interact with the real world.

Akazawa described the components as “indispensable,” highlighting the need to secure stable domestic supply as global competition intensifies.

The subsidy is part of Japan’s broader strategy to reinforce its semiconductor and advanced manufacturing sectors, reducing reliance on foreign supply chains and ensuring long-term technological competitiveness.

Sony is already a global leader in image sensors, widely used in smartphones as well as in industrial and automotive applications.

While best known for its entertainment businesses, including gaming, films, music and anime, Sony has increasingly positioned its semiconductor division as a core growth driver.

The new facility is expected to boost production capacity at a time when demand for high-performance sensors is rising across industries, from mobile devices to advanced driver-assistance systems.

The move underscores how governments and tech companies alike are investing heavily in the hardware that underpins the rapidly evolving AI ecosystem.

News.Az