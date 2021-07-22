Azerbaijan reports 212 new coronavirus cases

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has registered 212 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers said on Thursday.

As many as 92 patients have recovered, and one patient has died over the past day.

The confirmed infections in Azerbaijan have reached 339,274, with 331,629 recoveries and 4,999 deaths. Currently, some 2,646 patients are receiving treatment.

Over the past day, 7,655 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan, bringing the total number of tests to 3,943,568.

News.Az