Azerbaijan reports 371 new coronavirus cases

Azerbaijan has registered 371 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers said on Friday.

As many as 153 patients have recovered, and 3 others have died over the past day.

The overall confirmed COVID-19 cases in Azerbaijan have reached 339,645, with 331,782 recoveries and 5,002 deaths. Currently, some 2,861 patients are receiving treatment.

Over the past day, 10,448 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan, bringing the total number of tests to 3,954,016.

News.Az