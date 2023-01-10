Azerbaijan reports 69 daily coronavirus cases

+ ↺ − 16 px

Sixty-nine new cases of coronavirus infection have been recorded in Azerbaijan, and 12 patients have recovered in the country in the last 24 hours, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers told News.Az on Tuesday.

Four patients have died from COVID-19 in the country in the last 24 hours.

The confirmed cases in Azerbaijan have reached 826,993, with 816,434 recoveries and 10,027 deaths, while treatment of 532 others is underway.

A total of 7,447,795 coronavirus tests have been conducted in the country so far.

News.Az