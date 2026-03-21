Forest fire breaks out in Japan
A forest fire broke out in Japan's Gunma Prefecture, north of , on Saturday, with no injuries confirmed so far, local media reported.
According to public broadcaster NHK, at around 11:30 a.m. local time, a passerby alerted the local fire department after spotting flames rising from the forest in Ueno Village, Gunma Prefecture, News.az reports, citing Xinhua.
Firefighters and disaster-response helicopters were sent to contain the flames, but the fire showed no signs of abating.
As of 2:30 p.m., the fire had burned at least 1.5 hectares of woodland, the report said, adding that the prefectural government has requested the deployment of the Self-Defense Forces for disaster relief.
The affected area lies in a mountainous zone with few nearby residential properties. No injuries or damage to buildings have been reported so far.
The fire is still spreading. While aerial water-dropping from helicopters was suspended at sunset, firefighters will continue ground-based operations through the night.
By Faig Mahmudov