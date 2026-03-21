China's EV charging infrastructure exceeds 21 mln units

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China's electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure continued to expand rapidly, with the total number of charging points reaching 21.01 million by the end of February 2026, up 47.8 percent year on year, the National Energy Administration has revealed.

Of this total, public charging facilities numbered 4.834 million, an increase of 28.8 percent from a year earlier, News.az reports.

Private charging facilities totaled 16.176 million units by the end of last month, surging 54.6 percent year on year and reflecting strong growth in residential charging demand.

The data, sourced from the national charging infrastructure monitoring and service platform, highlights the continued expansion of China's EV support network alongside a surge in EV sales.

In 2025, China's EV sector saw accelerated growth momentum, with production and sales totaling 16.626 million and 16.49 million units, respectively, growing by 29 percent and 28.2 percent year on year, respectively, according to data from the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers.

In October 2025, China unveiled a three-year action plan to improve the country's EV charging infrastructure, aiming to establish a nationwide network of 28 million charging facilities, with public charging capacity surpassing 300 million kilowatts by the end of 2027.

News.Az