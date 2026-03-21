Fragments fall over central Israel after Iranian missile attack

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First responders are searching parts of central Israel where fragments fell onto the streets following an Iranian missile attack, according to Israeli emergency services.

Pictures released Saturday morning by Magen David Adom (MDA) show bricks and debris strewn across a parking lot and a car covered in leaves, in Rishon LeZion city, as teams in hard hats survey the scene, News.Az reports, citing CNN.

“At this stage, no casualties are known,” MDA said.

Source: CNN

Search and rescue teams were sent to the scene, according to the Israeli military (IDF).

“A short while ago, the IDF identified missiles launched from Iran toward the territory of the State of Israel,” it said on Telegram, some 15 minutes earlier.

News.Az