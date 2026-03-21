Bitcoin steadies above $70k, but heads for first weekly loss since Iran war began

Bitcoin steadies above $70k, but heads for first weekly loss since Iran war began

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Bitcoin remained above the key $70,000 level on Saturday after briefly surpassing $71,000 in the previous session, but mounting geopolitical tensions and macroeconomic uncertainty are beginning to weigh on the cryptocurrency market.

The world’s largest digital asset is now at risk of snapping a two week winning streak as broader risk sentiment deteriorates.

Bitcoin stabilizes but momentum weakens

Bitcoin traded around $70,600 in early Saturday sessions, marking a modest decline after a volatile week. The cryptocurrency had dropped to as low as $68,800 on Thursday before recovering slightly, indicating strong but fragile support near current levels.

Market analysts point to the $70,000 threshold as a critical technical level. A sustained hold above this range could signal stabilization and renewed confidence, while a breakdown may trigger further downside toward lower support zones.

Despite the recent pullback, Bitcoin’s ability to remain above $70,000 suggests that investors are still willing to defend key price levels, even as external pressures intensify.

Geopolitical tensions finally hit crypto markets

For much of the early phase of the Iran related conflict, cryptocurrency markets remained relatively insulated from geopolitical shocks. However, the sharp rise in oil prices and escalating military developments have now begun to impact investor sentiment.

Risk assets, including equities and cryptocurrencies, have faced selling pressure as uncertainty increases. Reports of potential U.S. military involvement and ongoing regional instability have added to market anxiety.

The surge in global oil prices has been a major factor. Brent crude climbed to around $119 per barrel during the week, driven by attacks on major energy infrastructure and fears of supply disruptions. The effective closure of the Strait of Hormuz has further intensified concerns, given its critical role in global oil transportation.

Higher energy prices are contributing to inflation fears, which in turn are influencing monetary policy expectations and reducing appetite for riskier assets such as cryptocurrencies.

Central bank signals add pressure

In addition to geopolitical developments, central bank policies are also shaping market dynamics. The U.S. Federal Reserve has maintained interest rates at current levels while signaling that elevated inflation risks could delay potential rate cuts.

This stance has dampened investor enthusiasm across financial markets. Higher interest rates generally reduce liquidity and make speculative assets like cryptocurrencies less attractive compared to safer investments.

Other major central banks, including the European Central Bank and the Bank of England, have adopted a similar wait and watch approach, reinforcing the cautious tone in global markets.

Onchain data shows mixed signals

While macroeconomic factors are driving short term price movements, onchain indicators provide a more nuanced picture of Bitcoin’s underlying health.

Recent data suggests that long term holders are slowing their selling activity. This behavior is often interpreted as a positive signal, indicating confidence among experienced investors.

However, other metrics point to weaker network activity. Transfer volumes have declined significantly, and transaction fees have also dropped, reflecting reduced engagement on the blockchain.

This trend suggests a structural shift in how Bitcoin is traded. Increasingly, activity is moving toward derivatives markets and exchange traded fund platforms, where price discovery is influenced more by macroeconomic flows than by traditional onchain demand.

Miners face growing challenges

Bitcoin miners are emerging as a vulnerable segment of the ecosystem. Lower transaction fees and reduced network activity can impact their revenue, particularly in a high cost environment.

At the same time, rising energy prices add further pressure on mining operations, which are energy intensive by nature. This combination of factors could lead to increased selling by miners if profitability declines, potentially adding downward pressure on prices.

Altcoins show mixed performance

While Bitcoin has struggled to maintain upward momentum, altcoins have shown mixed performance.

Ethereum, the second largest cryptocurrency, declined slightly, trading near $2,150. XRP also moved lower, while other major tokens such as Solana posted modest gains. Cardano, however, experienced a more noticeable decline.

Meme based cryptocurrencies like Dogecoin remained relatively stable, reflecting limited speculative activity compared to previous market cycles.

Overall, the altcoin market appears to be following Bitcoin’s lead, with movements largely influenced by broader sentiment rather than individual project developments.

Risk assets under pressure globally

The impact of geopolitical tensions extends beyond cryptocurrencies. Global equity markets have also experienced significant volatility, with investors reducing exposure to riskier assets.

Reports of potential U.S. troop deployments and ongoing military planning have heightened concerns about a prolonged conflict. Such developments increase uncertainty and encourage a shift toward safer assets such as gold and government bonds.

At the same time, efforts by policymakers to stabilize energy markets have provided some relief. Statements indicating the possibility of releasing strategic oil reserves and allowing certain sanctioned oil supplies to reach the market have helped ease fears of severe shortages.

However, these measures have not been enough to fully restore confidence, as the broader geopolitical situation remains unresolved.

Outlook remains uncertain

The near term outlook for Bitcoin and the broader cryptocurrency market remains highly uncertain. Much will depend on the trajectory of geopolitical events and central bank policies.

If tensions in the Middle East escalate further, risk assets could face additional pressure. Conversely, any signs of de escalation may help restore investor confidence and support a recovery in crypto prices.

The $70,000 level for Bitcoin will be closely watched as a key indicator of market direction. A sustained hold above this level could pave the way for stabilization, while a breakdown may signal further declines.

At the same time, structural changes in the crypto market, including the growing influence of institutional investment and derivatives trading, are reshaping how prices are determined.

Conclusion

Bitcoin’s recent performance highlights the increasing integration of cryptocurrency markets with the broader global financial system. No longer isolated from macroeconomic and geopolitical forces, digital assets are now responding to the same drivers that influence traditional markets.

As oil prices surge, central banks maintain cautious policies, and geopolitical tensions persist, the crypto market is entering a more complex and interconnected phase.

For investors, this environment requires careful monitoring of both technical levels and external factors. While opportunities remain, the risks associated with volatility and uncertainty are higher than ever.

Bitcoin’s ability to hold above $70,000 will serve as a crucial test of market resilience in the days ahead, offering insight into whether the current phase represents a temporary correction or the beginning of a broader shift in trend.

News.Az