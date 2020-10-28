Azerbaijan reports 988 new COVID-19 cases

+ ↺ − 16 px

In the past 24 hours, Azerbaijan has confirmed 988 new coronavirus cases, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers said Wednesday.

Some 340 virus infected people have recovered, and 11 patients have died, the headquarters noted.

Up until now, 52,137 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 42,033 of them have recovered, and 699 people have died. The number of active cases stands at 9,405.

Over the past day, 11,426 coronavirus tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan, brining the total number of tests to 1,319,474.

