Azerbaijan reports over 3,600 new coronavirus cases

Azerbaijan has registered 3,614 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers said on Thursday.

Some 1,114 patients have recovered, and 23 others have died in Azerbaijan over the past day.

The number of confirmed infections in Azerbaijan has reached 380,918, with 342,256 recoveries and 5,231 deaths. As many as 33,431 patients are currently receiving treatment.

Over the past day, 15,786 COVID-19 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan, bringing the total number of tests to 4,268,668.

News.Az